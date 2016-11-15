FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Australia economy resilient, more govt spending needed -IMF
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

Australia economy resilient, more govt spending needed -IMF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's government should consider slowing its path to budget balance and instead spend more on growth-friendly infrastructure projects, IMF staff said in their annual check-up on the economy.

The International Monetary Fund report also recommended the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keep monetary policy stimulative, given that risks to the economy and inflation remained on the downside.

"Ensuring the return to full employment under weak global conditions will need continued accommodative monetary policy and quality infrastructure spending, which will also boost long term growth potential," IMF staff wrote in their regular assessment.

While Australia was transitioning from a mining boom with strong growth and relatively low unemployment, it had not been immune to symptoms of the "new mediocre", the report said.

Business investment outside of mining had disappointed, underemployment remained high and wage growth sluggish, said the Washington-based organisation.

The report recommended the conservative government of Malcolm Turnbull slow efforts to balance its budget on a five-year horizon.

"In IMF staff's view, the pace of targeted fiscal consolidation under the baseline should be more gradual and some of the growth-friendly spending should be ramped up."

In particular, plans to tighten fiscal policy aggressively in 2017/18 could prove counter-productive, the report said. Rather, the government should consider spending more on infrastructure, a hot-button topic in Australia.

"A more sustained, multi-year increase in spending on efficient infrastructure... would be desirable, considering that Australia has infrastructure needs and fiscal space, the funding environment is favourable, and that the expected return to full employment is gradual," the IMF staff said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.