Australia job advertisements fall 4.6 pct in Oct-ANZ

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet fell 4.6 percent in October, a seventh straight month of decline that suggested some softening in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent to 142,342 in October, following a revised 3.9 percent drop in September. That was down 15 percent from the same month last year.

Job ads on the Internet fell 4.6 percent to 136,521 in October, from the month before, to be down 14.4 percent on the year. Newspapers ads dropped 4.1 percent, continuing a long-run shift away from newspapers toward Internet ads.

“The general trend of weaker job advertising and continuing job losses as businesses restructure and/or cut costs, suggests continuing upward pressure on the unemployment rate,” said ANZ’s head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.

The jobless rate rose to a 29-month peak of 5.4 percent in September, and analysts expect a further tick up to 5.5 percent when the October figures are released on Thursday.

Colhoun suspected this upward pressure on unemployment would lead the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates again, perhaps at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

“Interest rates in Australia remain high for many parts of the economy,” he argued. “Further stimulus from monetary policy is likely to be necessary, especially while the Australian dollar remains stubbornly high.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole)