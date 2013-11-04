FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia job advertisements dip 0.1 pct in Oct-ANZ
November 4, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Australia job advertisements dip 0.1 pct in Oct-ANZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet dipped only fractionally in October, a sign of stabilisation after falling for much of the past three years.

A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in October, from September when they rose 0.2 percent.

The average number of job ads per week was 126,719, down 11.6 percent on the same month last year.

Job ads on the Internet eased 0.1 percent in October to 122,639, and were down 10.8 percent on the year. Newspaper ads fell 0.2 percent, to be down 29.9 percent on the year.

Analysts at ANZ said trends in job advertising appear to be steadying.

“While conditions in the labour market remain quite soft, there are now signs emerging that much of the deterioration in the unemployment rate has already occurred,” said ANZ chief economist Ivan Colhoun.

“Further, the recent stabilisation in overall job advertising has been driven by a modest pick-up in hiring intentions in some of the non-mining states, particularly in New South Wales.”

Official employment figures for October are due on Thursday. Forecasts favour a rise of 10,000 with the unemployment rate ticking up to 5.7 percent after an unexpected dip to 5.6 percent in September.

The survey’s correlation with employment has weakened over the last couple of years, likely due to firms using other methods of reaching job seekers such as social media. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

