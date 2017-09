SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet jumped 5.1 percent in February, the biggest increase in more than four years and a potential sign of a pick-up in hiring after months of weakness.

A survey by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group out on Monday showed job advertisements on the internet climbed 5.3 percent in February from January, easily outweighing a 0.5 percent dip in newspaper ads.