Australia takes greater share of migrants from India, China

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australia took more permanent migrants from India than any other country for the first time in the year to June, 2012, the government said on Thursday, with the intake from China not far behind.

Australian employers, particularly in the booming mining industry, have been calling for a greater migrant intake to fill shortages in a range of skilled occupations.

The government reported that almost 185,000 permanent migrants entered the country in the 2011/12 financial year, including 125,755 in the skilled migrant programme.

The total migrant intake was up from 168,685 in 2010/11, and Australia plans to take 190,000 in 2012/13.

India was the largest source of permanent migrants in 2011/12 with 29,018 places, or almost 16 percent of the total. China was the second most fertile source with 25,509, pipping Britain with 25,274 places.

Seven of the top 10 source countries were in Asia: India, China, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam.

“Skilled migration is essential to support our economy and help overcome the challenges of an ageing population,” said Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, Chris Bowen.

“Today’s skill stream is highly targeted towards employer sponsorship, the regions and high value occupations, with over 60 percent of skilled migration visas going to employer, government and regional sponsored places to help fill critical skills needs,” he said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)