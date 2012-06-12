FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's says outlook for Australia's Aaa rating stable
June 12, 2012 / 11:53 PM / in 5 years

Moody's says outlook for Australia's Aaa rating stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said the outlook for Australia’s Aaa rating remained stable thanks to the strength of its economy, institutions and government finances.

“The outlook is for some acceleration in the rate of economic growth, supported by the mining sector. In the next few years, investment in the mining sector (including LNG, iron ore, and coal) should remain strong, while private consumption continues to grow at about 3 percent annually, supported by a relatively strong labour market,” Moody’s sad in its annual Credit Analysis of Australia.

Real GDP should return to near its level of the two decades before the financial crisis, in the 3-3.5 percent range, it added.

“The risks to this scenario are primarily from external factors -- global and East Asian growth and financial market developments (Europe or elsewhere) -- that could affect Australia because of its dependence on external finance.”

Australia’s economy grew at a much stronger-than-expected 1.3 percent in the first quarter, data last week showed.

