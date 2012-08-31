Australian online sales surge in July - survey

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A measure of online sales in Australia jumped in July to reach a new high, a contrast to anecdotes from brick and mortar retailers that suggested activity had slowed in July.

National Australia Bank’s index of online sales rose 5.8 percent in July, from June, to hit 200.1. Annual growth in the index accelerated to 25.4 percent, from 18.8 percent in June.

The index valued online sales in Australia at A$11.7 billion ($12 billion) for the year to July. That is equal to around 5.3 percent of overall retail spending and is growing far faster than sales in traditional stores.

Domestic sales growth increased by 24 percent year-on-year in July, while international traffic grew by 29 percent.

Official data on sales for the traditional retail sector is due next week and analysts have been expecting a modest decline in July following surprising strength the previous two months.

NAB, in conjunction with data analytics firm Quantium, has estimated an index of online sale based on two million non-cash transactions per day, scaled up to replicate the broad economy. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)