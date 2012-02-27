Australia's online sales boomed in 2011 - NAB

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Online sales are growing in leaps and bounds Australia, a new report from National Australia Bank showed on Monday, posing a challenge to traditional brick and mortar retailers.

NAB, in conjunction with data analytics firm Quantium, has estimated an index of online sale based on two million non-cash transactions per day, scaled up to replicate the broad economy.

The index recorded growth of 29 percent in online spending in 2011, valuing online sales in Australia at A$10.5 billion ($11.2 billion) for the year. That currently accounts for only 4.9 percent of overall retail spending but is growing far faster than for traditional retailing.

The index also found that despite perceptions of floods of money going offshore, almost three-quarters of online sales were made with domestically-based retailers. Some 27 percent were with overseas-based online retailers.

The growth rate for international sales though is higher, growing by 40 percent in 2011 while domestic sales grew by 25 percent.

NAB’s online index stood at 158.9 in January, up 19.4 percent on the same month last year. Annual growth in domestic sales was 18.4 percent, while international sales were up 21.7 percent.