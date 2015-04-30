FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia manufacturing index rises in April -AIG
April 30, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia manufacturing index rises in April -AIG

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian manufacturing activity improved slightly for a second month in April but firms still complained of weak domestic demand, and economic and political uncertainties.

The Australian Industry Group’s performance of manufacturing index (PMI) rose 1.7 points to 48.0 in April, on top of a 0.9 point gain in March. However, that remains below the 50 level that is supposed to mark the threshold between contraction and expansion.

The survey’s measures of employment and production both rose in the month but sales and exports stayed subdued.

The survey has been persistently weaker than official measures of manufacturing, implying the sector has been deep in recession for almost all of the past five years. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
