SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate a quarter point to 3.25 percent, the third cut in six months as a high local dollar, soft export prices and benign inflation all argued for easier policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. Most analysts had thought the central bank would hold off until November before considering a cut.

For text of the statement see: