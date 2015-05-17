Australia's RBA says seeking prudent course on rate cuts

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - A top Australian central banker on Monday said policy makers would be walking a “fine line” in deciding whether to cut interest rates any further given the risks of igniting a debt-fuelled boom in consumption that could end badly.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said this month’s cut in rates to a record low of 2 percent should help support demand and home construction as desired.

“It is, however, unlikely to be in Australia’s long-term interests to engineer a consumption boom by encouraging people to borrow large amounts against future income,” Lowe told a corporate finance forum.

“This is especially so when debt levels are already high and prospects for future income growth are not as positive as they once were. So, there is a fairly fine line to tread here.”

The latest decision to ease policy “sought to strike a prudent balance” between encouraging demand and investment but avoiding imbalances through over-borrowing, said Lowe.

“We will continue to assess that balance carefully,” he added.

Financial markets are pricing in around a 50-50 chance the RBA will ease again, in part because of the stubborn strength of the local dollar.

Indeed, Lowe on Monday noted that low interest rates around the world were keeping the local currency high and a further fall would be helpful in rebalancing the economy.

Lowe said average returns on savings globally looked like remaining unusually low for a protracted period, and that was proving challenging for fund managers and future retirees.

One side effect was that businesses were putting off investment because they still expected historic rates of return that were simply too high for current conditions, said Lowe.

This was one reason that investment outside of the mining sector in Australia was not picking up nearly as quickly or strongly as the RBA had hoped for.

“A lift in non-mining investment remains the critical ingredient to stronger growth in the overall economy,” he said. “Many of the preconditions for this to occur are in place, although a sustained lift still seems some way off.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)