* May retail sales up 0.6 pct vs 0.2 pct forecast
* Clocks best two months of sales since end-2013
* Sign that economy gathered speed after dismal Q1 growth
* RBA policy meet later in the day, likely to stand pat on
rates
By Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 4 Australian retailers enjoyed
another strong month of sales in May as shoppers splurged on
household goods, a sign that the economy picked up speed after a
disappointing first quarter and that the consumer sector still
has some momentum.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' data on Tuesday showed
retail sales rose 0.6 in May, beating expectations for a meagre
0.2 percent increase. It also follows a solid 1.0 percent jump
in April, marking the best two months of sales since end-2013.
The data will comfort the country's central bank which had
feared ballooning debt in the red-hot property sector was
pinching consumers' ability to spend elsewhere in the economy.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its July policy
meeting later in the day and is expected to keep the benchmark
cash rate at an all time low of 1.5 percent, where it has been
since August last year.
"Two firmer months together do suggest the consumer was
doing more of the heavy lifting when it comes to economic growth
in the second quarter," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at
Commonwealth Bank.
But "the fundamentals are still poor -- people are worried
about losing their jobs or ever getting a wage rise. So it's
hard to say this is a definitive turning point."
However, economists say the RBA will stick to its neutral
stance as household debt to disposable income was at a record
high 190 percent, which is high by any standard.
And while the labour market was showing some signs of
improvement, wages growth remains stuck at its slowest pace
ever.
All eyes will be on the post-meeting statement for any hint
of hawkishness given central banks in Europe and Canada had
surprised recently by talking of the need for tighter policies.
"The market is on the hunt for a hawkish signal," said
Daniel Been, head of forex research at ANZ.
"We do not think that the RBA will satiate them. The economy
is still running at levels just above stall speed... We think
the RBA is comfortably on hold and will not want to send a
signal to the contrary. AUD bulls beware."
Thursday's data shows a solid 2.2 percent gain in household
goods retailing, 1.3 percent rise in footwear and personal
accessory retailing while cafes, restaurants and takeaway food
services were up 0.6 percent.
An index of online retail sales rebounded in May to be up
1.3 percent following a contraction the month before. Annual
growth stood at 7.9 percent in May, more than twice the 3.8
percent for traditional retailers.
Australians also splashed out on big ticket items such as
cars - sales of new vehicles rose by the most in 11 months in
May to an all-time peak, led by insatiable demand for sports
utilities. Strong sales of transport vehicles also hinted at a
much-needed pick up in business investment.
($1 = 1.3041 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Sam Holmes)