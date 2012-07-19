Australia statistician to survey online retail sales

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Thursday said it will provide extra funds for the national statistician to start surveying online retail sales as part of its monthly sales report, filling a growing gap in the coverage of spending in the economy.

The Labor government will provide A$2.1 million over four years for the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) to track online spending, from domestic and offshore retailers.

“This funding will allow the ABS to track trends in online sales growth and provide better data to the Government and industry,” said Assistant Treasurer David Bradbury.

“The retail sector is a major employer and contributor to the Australian economy. While it faces a number of significant challenges, online retailing presents enormous opportunities for traditional bricks and mortar retailers to expand and innovate.”

Domestic online shopping figures will be reported on a monthly basis and collected as part of the existing ABS monthly retail trade survey. It is expected that figures for online purchases of imported goods will be reported annually, based on data provided by the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service, and Australia Post.

The current monthly survey of retail sales misses the online sector, which has been growing much faster than bricks and mortar retailing. National Australia Bank estimates online sales are worth over A$11 billion a year, equal to around 5 percent of total retail spending.

An information paper will be published in early 2013 to provide a snapshot of some preliminary survey results on online retail spending, while the first full data set is expected to be published in November 2013. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)