Australian business sales up strongly in June-CBA

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - A measure of spending in the Australian economy grew strongly in June, suggesting cash from cuts in interest rates and government handouts was being put to use in a boost for growth.

The indicator of business sales (BSI) from Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 2.5 percent seasonally adjusted in June, after an upwardly revised 2.1 percent increase the month before. That left it 10.1 percent up on June last year, the fastest annual growth in over four years.

The data suggest the official retail sales report for June could also surprise on the upside, after an unexpectedly firm reading in May.

That might owe much to rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in May and June, along with handouts from the government to offset a carbon tax.

“It appears the stimulus provided by the RBA’s back-to-back rate cuts, and the Federal Government’s household assistance package, has provided a sizeable boost to economy-wide spending,” said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.

“The improvement in household budgets has enticed consumers to spend more freely, and businesses across an array of sectors have benefited.”

The Commonwealth BSI is obtained by tracking the value of credit and debit card transactions processed through the bank’s merchant facilities.

It covers spending broadly across the economy rather than just retail sales, including spending on automobiles, personal services and airlines. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)