Australia service sector struggles in March -survey

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Activity in Australia’s service sector contracted for a second month in March as firms complained of soft consumer demand and a high local dollar, according to an industry survey out on Wednesday.

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s overall performance of services index (PSI) edged up 0.3 points to 47.0 in March, but remained below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.

The survey’s measure of sales fell back 2.9 points to 44.6, with particularly sharp declines reported in the accommodation, cafes, and restaurants and retail trade sub-sectors.

In contrast, sales increased solidly in finance & insurance, which was also the strongest sector overall.

Other indicators showed some improvement in March after sharp falls in February. The measure of employment ticked up 1.4 points to 48.9, while that for new orders rose 2.1 points to 47.7.

Inflationary pressures remained generally muted in the survey. The index of input prices at 59.9 remained well above that for selling prices at 45.7, pointing to continued compression of profit margins.

The index of wages also fell back 2.5 points to 55.2, the lowest reading in over a year.

The overall index has tended to underestimate the resilience of service activity across the economy. It was subdued for much of last year yet official figures on gross domestic product show actual household spending on services was surprisingly strong. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)