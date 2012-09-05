Australian Treasurer says committed to budget surplus despite lower commodity prices

CANBERRA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan on Wednesday said the government remained committed to deliver a surplus budget for the year to June 30, 2013, despite lower than expected commodity prices.

“While we have budgeted for a decline in our terms of trade, commodity spot prices have fallen more than we anticipated in May. And obviously it would be a further hit to our budget bottom line if these lower prices were sustained,” Swan said.

“That will make our budget task harder. But we are absolutely commited to delivering a surplus in 2012-13.” (Reporting by James Grubel)