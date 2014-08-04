FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia job ads edge higher in July - ANZ
#Credit Markets
August 4, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia job ads edge higher in July - ANZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet crept higher in July to be up moderately on the same month last year in a sign of a gradual pick up in the labour market.

A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose 0.3 percent to 133,292 per week on average in July. That followed June’s 4.4 percent increase and left ads up 4.2 percent on July last year.

“Labour demand has continued to improve this year,” said ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan. “Over the past six months, each of the main job ads measures has strengthened, although the pace of the upswing remains quite moderate compared to previous turnarounds in the labour market.”

Ads on the internet rose by 0.4 percent in July, while those in newspapers fell 2.8 percent to continue a long running trend toward online advertising.

Official employment figures for July are due on Thursday and analysts are generally looking for a rise of 12,000. The jobless rate is seen holding at 6.0 percent.

The ANZ job ads survey’s correlation with employment has weakened over the last couple of years, in part due to firms using other methods of reaching job seekers such as social media. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

