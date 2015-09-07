Australia job advertisements rebound in August -ANZ

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet bounced in August, though annual growth continued to cool from a peak seen earlier in the year.

A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose 1.0 percent to 147,510 per week on average in August, from July when they fell 0.5 percent.

Ads were 8.7 percent higher on August last year, continuing to slow from the 14.1 percent pace seen in May.

Internet ads climbed 1.0 percent in August, while newspaper ads rose 0.8 percent. Newspaper job ads have been in decline for years and account for only a fraction of the total.

ANZ said the recent strength in employment growth has been concentrated in a range of labour-intensive services industries. However, job losses in mining, mining-related construction and manufacturing were likely to weigh on employment growth over the next year, it added.

The official employment report for August is due on Thursday and is expected to show a rise of around 5,000. The jobless rate is seen dipping to 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)