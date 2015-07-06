FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia job advertisements rise 1.3 pct in June-ANZ
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 6, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Australia job advertisements rise 1.3 pct in June-ANZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet increased to their highest in at least two and a half years in June, supporting the improved trend in hiring seen in recent months.

A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose 1.3 percent to 146,935 per week on average in June. Ads were up 10.8 percent on June last year.

Ads on the internet climbed 1.4 percent in June, more than offsetting a 1.3 percent drop in newspaper ads. The latter have been in decline for years and account for only a fraction of total ads.

The official employment report for June is due on Thursday and is expected to show a dip of around 5,000 as payback for a surprisingly large 42,000 jump in May.

The jobless rate is seen edging up to 6.1 percent, after May’s drop to 6.0 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.