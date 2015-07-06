Australia job advertisements rise 1.3 pct in June-ANZ

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet increased to their highest in at least two and a half years in June, supporting the improved trend in hiring seen in recent months.

A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose 1.3 percent to 146,935 per week on average in June. Ads were up 10.8 percent on June last year.

Ads on the internet climbed 1.4 percent in June, more than offsetting a 1.3 percent drop in newspaper ads. The latter have been in decline for years and account for only a fraction of total ads.

The official employment report for June is due on Thursday and is expected to show a dip of around 5,000 as payback for a surprisingly large 42,000 jump in May.

The jobless rate is seen edging up to 6.1 percent, after May’s drop to 6.0 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)