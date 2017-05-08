FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Australia job ads jump 1.4 pct in April- ANZ
May 8, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 3 months ago

Australia job ads jump 1.4 pct in April- ANZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements jumped 1.4 percent to stand at levels that would normally signal solid demand for labour, even as official figures on employment continued to be soft.

A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements gained 1.4 percent in April, following a 0.8 percent rise in March.

Ads were 10.1 percent higher than in April last year. ANZ no longer provides a breakdown between internet job ads and those in newspapers, as the latter are now a tiny share of total ads. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)

