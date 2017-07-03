SYDNEY, July 3 Australian job advertisements
climbed for a fourth straight month in June, confirming the
recent marked improvement seen in the official measures of
labour demand.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements climbed 2.7 percent in
June, following a 0.4 percent increase in May.
Ads of 175,091 were up 10.5 percent on June last year and at
their highest since 2011.
After sharp increases in March, April and May, the
government measure of employment had finally caught up with the
strength seen in ads and driven the jobless rate to a four-year
low of 5.5 percent.
"The continued gain in job ads points to this trend being
maintained," said David Plank, ANZ's head of Australian
economics.
"We think the strength of employment will be a key factor in
stabilising, and possibly lifting, consumer sentiment," he
added. "This will be important in ensuring the downside risks to
the economy don't materialise."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)