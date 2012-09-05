FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian new vehicle sales jump in August-industry
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

Australian new vehicle sales jump in August-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in
Australia were up 6.2 percent in August, compared to the same
month last year, led by big gains in the sports utility and
commercial vehicle sectors, industry data showed on Wednesday.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in August were 93,552,
compared to 88,082 in the same month last year.
    Sales were up 8 percent on July in original terms, while
adjusting for seasonal factors left sales up 5.1 percent for the
month, VFACTS said.
    Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming
run with a rise of 18.6 percent on a year earlier. The light
commercial market was also strong with a rise of 19.1 percent
and the heavy truck market enjoyed a jump of 11.7 percent,
pointing to solid business investment.
    For the eight months to August, sales were running at
728,047, up 9.4 percent on the same period last year.
    The robust vehicle numbers contrast with softness seen in
retail sales for July, and suggest consumers still have the 
confidence to splash out on big ticket items.
    For August alone, Toyota retained first place in
the sales ladder with 19.2 percent of the market. The Holden
unit of General Motors held second spot with 12.0
percent. Hyundai and Ford tied with 8.3
percent, while Mazda took 8.2 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: 
               Aug      Jul    m/m pct   Aug/11  y/y pct     
    Sales     93,552   86,641   +8.0     88,082   +6.2 
    
    Sales by Type:         Aug '12/Aug '11 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      -1,811       -3.7        
    Sports Utility          +4,105      +18.6    
    Light Commercial        +2,896      +19.1 
    Heavy Commercial          +280      +11.7

