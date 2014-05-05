FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia April new vehicle sales hit by holidays
May 5, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Australia April new vehicle sales hit by holidays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) -   Sales of new vehicles in Australia fell in
April from a year earlier but largely because the month had fewer selling days
this year, an industry report showed on Monday.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report
showed sales of 80,710, were down 5.2 percent on April last year. April this
year had 2 fewer selling days, so sales per day actually increased from last
year.
    Sales in original terms were down 17 percent in April compared to March, but
when adjusted for seasonal factors that equated to a rise of 0.3 percent.
    The timing of the Easter holidays can greatly impact sales between March and
April.
    In the year to date, sales were running 3.1 percent behind the same period
in 2013, but still pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.114 million vehicles.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles remained resilient with sales up 4
percent in April, from March. That was a marked contrast to sales of passenger
vehicles which fell 8.9 percent, mostly due to losses in the small car segments.
    For April alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the
sales ladder with a market share of 18.5 percent.
    The local Holden unit of General Motors Co followed with a share of
9.9 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co moved up a spot with 9.4
percent.
    Mazda Motor Corp took 8.7 percent and Ford Motor Co 8
percent. Both Ford and GM have announced plans to close their Australia car
making units in the face of fierce competition and sustained losses.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Apr      Mar    m/m pct    Apr/13  y/y pct     
    Sales     80,710   97,267   -17.0     85,117   -5.2 

    Sales by Type:         Apr '14/Apr '13 Volumes     
                            Change    Pct Change       
    Passenger Vehicles      -3,817       -8.9      
    Sports Utility            +966       +4.0  
    Light Commercial        -1,362       -8.8 
    Heavy Commercial          -194       -7.8   

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

