Australia new vehicle sales dip in Nov - VFACTS
December 3, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales dip in Nov - VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia eased for a second month in November as persistent weakness in passenger cars overshadowing still strong demand for sports utilities.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ VFACTS report showed sales of 92,232 in November, down 4.8 percent on the same month last year.

In seasonally adjusted terms, sales were down 0.3 percent in November from October.

In the year to date, sales were running 2.2 percent behind the same period in 2013, but still pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.086 million vehicles.

Demand for sports utility vehicles remained resilient with sales up 7.3 percent in November on a year earlier, but sales of passenger vehicles fell 12.2 percent, having been in a slump all year.

Sales of light commercial vehicles dipped 4.9 percent, while heavy vehicles were little changed.

For November alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder but with a reduced share of 17.3 percent. Hyundai Motor Co held second spot with 9.3 percent, followed by Mazda Motor Corp at 8.8 percent.

The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.5 percent. Ford fell back to sixth spot with 6.3 percent as Mitsubishi Motors enjoyed a very strong month to reach 7.7 percent of all sales.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Nov Oct m/m pct Nov/13 y/y pct

Sales 92,232 91,236 +1.1 96,924 -4.8

Sales by Type: Nov ‘14/Nov ‘13 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -6,006 -12.2

Sports Utility +2,123 +7.3

Light Commercial -803 -4.9

Heavy Commercial -6 -0.2 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
