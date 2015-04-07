FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales jump to March record -VFACTS
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales jump to March record -VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia surged to the strongest March result on record as demand for sports utilities remained red-hot, evidence that low fuel prices and falling interest rates were supporting consumer spending.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ VFACTS report showed sales of 105,054 in March, up a healthy 8 percent on the same month last year. Sales were 14.9 percent ahead of February, which had also been a record for that month.

Sports utility vehicles had another rousing month with sales up 15.3 percent on March last year, while sales of passenger vehicles rose 2.4 percent.

There was also a marked revival in demand for commercial vehicles in a promising sign for business investment. Sales of light commercial vehicles jumped 10.1 percent, while heavy vehicles rose 10 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder in March with a share of 18.2 percent. Mazda Motor Corp held second spot with 9.7 percent, followed by Hyundai Motor Co at 8.3 percent.

The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.2 percent, while Nissan took an unusually high share at 6.8 percent. Ford trailed badly with just 5.7 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Mar Feb m/m pct Mar/14 y/y pct

Sales 105,054 90,424 +14.9 97,267 +8.0

Sales by Type: Mar ‘15/Mar ‘14 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles +1,109 +2.4

Sports Utility +4,722 +15.3

Light Commercial +1,689 +10.1

Heavy Commercial +267 +10.0 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
