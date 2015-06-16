FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales fall 1.3 pct m/m in May
June 16, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales fall 1.3 pct m/m in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 16 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales slipped 1.3 percent in May, the second straight month of losses, with demand for sports utility vehicles waning after a very strong run.

Tuesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 93,479 new vehicles were sold in May, seasonally adjusted, compared to April when sales dipped 1.5 percent. Sales last month were still 0.8 percent higher than in May last year.

Sales of sports utilities fell 6.1 percent to unwind some of April’s 7.4 percent jump. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

