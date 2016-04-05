FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales dip in March-VFACTS
April 5, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Australia new vehicle sales dip in March-VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales
dipped slightly in March after a couple of strong months, though
there was little sign of any cooling in consumers' love for
sports utility vehicles.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report on Tuesday showed total sales were 104,512 in
March, down 0.5 percent on a year earlier. Sales were 8.4
percent higher than in February.
    Sales for the year so far were 2.8 percent ahead of the same
three months in 2015. Australians spend around A$20 billion on
vehicles annually, equal to almost 9 percent of household
consumption.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) remained hot, with
sales up 8.3 percent on March last year. Those gains have come
partly at the expense of passenger vehicles which fell 9.4
percent in the month.
    Sales of light commercial vehicles climbed 7.1 percent, a
third second straight month of strong gains that could point to
firmer business investment. 
    Sales of heavy vehicles slipped 8.7 percent.
    Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder in March with a market share of 17.1 percent. Mazda Motor
Corp had another upbeat month with a share of 9.8
percent.
    Hyundai Motor Co took third place with 9.3
percent of the market, while the local Holden unit of General
Motors Co had 8.0 percent. Ford trailed with 6.2
percent.
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:  
             Mar      Feb    m/m pct    Mar/15   y/y pct
     Sales 104,512   96,443   +8.4     105,054     -0.5  
 
     Sales by Type:       Mar '16/Mar '15 
                          Volumes   Pct Change
 Passenger Vehicles        -4,533      -9.4
 Sports Utility            +2,934      +8.3
 Light Commercial          +1,312      +7.1
 Heavy Commercial            -255      -8.7
 
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

