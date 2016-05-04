FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia new vehicle sales a record for April-VFACTS
May 4, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Australia new vehicle sales a record for April-VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects table to show April data, not March)
    SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales
boasted their busiest April on record with another strong result
for commercial vehicles pointing to solid business investment in
the month.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report on Tuesday showed total sales were 87,571 in
April, up 7.2 percent on a year earlier.
    Australians spend around A$20 billion on vehicles annually,
equal to almost 9 percent of household consumption. The strength
of demand is a contrast to softness in retail sales and suggests
consumers are still confident enough to splash out on big ticket
items.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) remained hot, with
sales up 7.1 percent on April last year, while passenger
vehicles had a better month with an increase of 4.7 percent.
    Sales of light commercial vehicles jumped 14.1 percent, a
fourth straight month of brisk gains that should add to overall 
business investment in the economy. 
    Sales of heavy vehicles rose 3.6 percent.
    Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder in March with an expanded market share of 18.9 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co took second with 9.9 percent,
pipping Mazda Motor Corp at 9.7 percent.
    Ford followed with 7.8 percent, just ahead of the
local Holden unlit of General Motors Co at 7.7 percent.
    
     Details of the VFACTS report in original terms
 
               Apr      Mar     m/m pct   Apr/15   y/y pct
 Sales        87,571  104,512   -16.2     81,656    -0.5
 
 Sales by Type:        Apr '16/Apr '15
                      Volumes     Pct Change
 Passenger Vehicles   +1,656        +4.7
 Sports Utility       +2,119        +7.1
 Light Commercial     +2,052       +14.1
 Heavy Commercial        +88        +3.6
 
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
