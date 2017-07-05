SYDNEY, July 5 Australian new vehicle sales
jumped to a record in June, a second straight month of bumper
results that augured well for consumer demand across the
economy.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report out on Wednesday showed 134,171 new vehicles were
sold in June, up 4.4 percent on the same month last year. Both
months had the same number of selling days.
June is typically a strong month as dealers clear stock for
the end of the financial year.
Sales of sports utilities alone surged 11.7 percent in June,
with the upper large segment rising almost 21 percent. Sales of
light commercial vehicles climbed 12.2 percent while the heavy
vehicle market gained 9.2 percent.
The willingness to splash out on big-ticket items follows
upbeat reports on retail sales for both April and May and points
to a likely rebound in consumption for the second quarter after
a muted start to the year.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder with 18.3 percent of the market, while Mazda Motor Corp
had another strong month taking 9.3 percent.
Hyundai Motor took third spot with an improved
share of 9.1 percent. The Holden unit of General Motors
tied with Mitsubishi on 6.9 percent, while Ford
trailed with 6.6 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)