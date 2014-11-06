CORRECTED-Australia new vehicle sales fall back in Oct-VFACTS

(Fixes Ford ticker symbol) SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia eased back in October after a strong performance in September, with weakness in passenger cars overshadowing still red-hot demand for sports utilities. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 91,236 in October, down 1.5 percent on the same month last year. In seasonally adjusted terms, sales were down 3.0 percent in October from September. In the year to date, sales were running 1.9 percent behind the same period in 2013, but still pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.121 million vehicles. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained strong with sales up 9.7 percent in October on a year earlier, but sales of passenger vehicles fell 8.1 percent, having been in a slump all year. Sales of light commercial vehicles dipped 1.9 percent, while heavy vehicles rebounded by 6.8 percent. For October alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 19.1 percent. Hyundai Motor Co gained a spot with 9.2 percent, followed by the local Holden unit of General Motors Co at 8.3 percent. Mazda Motor Corp took fourth spot with 7.5 percent, and Ford trailed at 6.9 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Oct Sep m/m pct Oct/13 y/y pct Sales 91,236 94,978 -3.9 92,603 -1.5 Sales by Type: Oct '14/Oct '13 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -3,794 -8.1 Sports Utility +2,558 +9.7 Light Commercial -319 -1.9 Heavy Commercial +188 +6.8 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and James Dalgleish)