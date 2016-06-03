Australia new vehicle sales rise again in May

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 3.6 percent in May compared with the same month a year ago, keeping year-to-date volumes ahead of the same period in 2015 and putting the market on track for another record year.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ VFACTS report on Friday showed total sales were 96,672 in May, compared with 93,327 for the same month last year. Both months had the same number of selling days.

Sales were up 10.4 percent from April. The running total for 2016 rose to 469,571, 3.8 percent ahead of the same period last year. Total sales for all of 2015 was a record 1.16 million units.

Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUV) rose 11.4 percent on last year, while demand for light commercial vehicles climbed 10.6 percent. Sales of heavy vehicles rose by 5.9 percent. Passenger vehicle sales dipped 5.8 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 17.8 percent in May.

Mazda Motor Corp took second spot with 9.9 percent, followed by the Hyundai Motor Co at 9.3 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

May Apr m/m pct May/15 y/y pct

Sales 96,672 87,571 +10.4 93,327 +3.6

Sales by Type: May ‘16/May ‘15 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -2,370 -5.8

Sports Utility +3,700 +11.4

Light Commercial +1,857 +10.6

Heavy Commercial +158 +5.9 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)