10 months ago
Australia new vehicle sales on track for record year-VFACTS
November 4, 2016 / 1:46 AM / 10 months ago

Australia new vehicle sales on track for record year-VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia dipped in October from the same month last year but only because there was one less selling day and the market remained on track for a record-setting year.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Friday showed 93,357 new vehicles were sold in October, down 1 percent on the same month last year. Adjusted for selling days, sales were higher in the month.

The running total for 2016 rose to 980,433, 2.4 percent ahead of the same period last year. Total sales for all of 2015 were a record 1.16 million units.

Sales of light commercial vehicles rose 0.4 percent in October, consolidating after a run of very strong months that augured well for business investment.

The Toyota Hilux became the first pickup truck to top the country's best seller list in a month.

Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) were ahead by a brisk 4.9 percent, while passenger vehicles dropped 7.4 percent and have been in decline for some time.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with an expanded market share of 17.5 percent in October. Hyundai Motor Co gained ground to take second spot with 9.5 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp held 8.5 percent.

The Holden unit of General Motors took 8.1 percent, with Ford following at 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

