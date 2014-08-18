Australia new vehicle sales pull back in July-ABS

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales eased back in July following a strong June to be almost flat on the same time last year, though demand for sports utilities remained red-hot.

Monday’s data for the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 93,479 new vehicles were sold in July, seasonally adjusted, down 1.3 percent from June’s 94,693. The June result was revised up to show an increase of 2.2 percent, from the original 1.7 percent.

Sales were down a slight 0.4 percent on July last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles remained strong with a rise of 2.3 percent in July, from June, the third straight month of growth. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)