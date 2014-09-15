Australia new vehicle sales fall further in Aug -ABS

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales fell in August for a second straight month with demand for sports utilities cooling slightly.

Monday’s data for the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 91,391 new vehicles were sold in August, seasonally adjusted, down 1.8 percent from July’s 93,051. The July result was revised to show a decline of 1.5 percent, from the original 1.3 percent fall.

Sales were down 3.5 percent on August last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles fell 3.7 percent in August, from July, snapping three straight months of growth. (Reporting by Ian Chua)