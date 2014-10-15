FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales rise in Sep -ABS
October 15, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales rise in Sep -ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales rose in September with all vehicle types including sports utility higher, bouncing back from two straight months of decline.

Wednesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 94,285 new vehicles were sold in September, seasonally adjusted, up 2.9 percent from August’s 91,664.

Sales were up 0.8 percent on September last year.

Passenger, Sports utility and other vehicles rose 0.5 percent, 6.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Reporting by Ian Chua

