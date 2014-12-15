FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales dip 0.6 pct in November
December 15, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales dip 0.6 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales dipped in November but still topped the one million mark for the year so far, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

The data showed 91,869 new vehicles were sold in November, seasonally adjusted, down 0.6 percent from October when sales had eased 1.8 percent. Sales were down 3.8 percent on November last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles fell 1.1 percent in the month, but demand remained solid for sports utility vehicles, which saw sales rise 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

