Australia new vehicle sales jump 3 pct in Dec
January 19, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales jump 3 pct in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales jumped 3 percent in December for the largest monthly gain of the year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

The data showed 94,903 new vehicles were sold in December, seasonally adjusted, up 3 percent from November when sales had eased 0.5 percent. Sales were down 1.0 percent on December 2013.

Sales of passenger vehicles rose 2.8 percent in the month, while sales of sports utility vehicles gained 1.2 percent and other vehicles including trucks climbed 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

