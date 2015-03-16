FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia new vehicle sales jump in February, led by surging SUVs
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales jump in February, led by surging SUVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales jumped by the most in at least a year in February thanks to booming demand for sports utilities, perhaps one side effect of falling petrol prices, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The ABS data showed 95,737 new vehicles were sold in February, seasonally adjusted, up 2.9 percent from January when sales had fallen 1.9 percent.

Sales were also 4.1 percent higher on February last year.

The pick up was led by a huge 10.5 percent surge in sales of sports utility vehicles to a record 33,516 in February. Sales of passenger vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of 0.9 percent, while other vehicles including trucks dipped 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.