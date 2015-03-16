Australia new vehicle sales jump in February, led by surging SUVs

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales jumped by the most in at least a year in February thanks to booming demand for sports utilities, perhaps one side effect of falling petrol prices, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The ABS data showed 95,737 new vehicles were sold in February, seasonally adjusted, up 2.9 percent from January when sales had fallen 1.9 percent.

Sales were also 4.1 percent higher on February last year.

The pick up was led by a huge 10.5 percent surge in sales of sports utility vehicles to a record 33,516 in February. Sales of passenger vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of 0.9 percent, while other vehicles including trucks dipped 0.3 percent.