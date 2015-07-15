FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales jump in June
July 15, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales jump in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s monthly new vehicle sales jumped to their second-highest ever in June, likely helped by record low interest rates and a government tax break on small business investment.

New vehicle sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June from May, when they had dipped 0.8 percent, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Total sales of 97,620 new vehicles were up 4.0 percent on June last year, and were the highest since September 2012.

The increase was spread across all classes, with sales of sports utilities rising 3.3 percent, passenger vehicles 5.4 percent and other vehicles 1.1 percent.

The strength came despite weakness in consumer confidence, and suggested household spending added to economic growth in the second quarter. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ryan Woo)

