Australia Oct new vehicle sales fall 3.6 pct from Sept
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 16, 2015

Australia Oct new vehicle sales fall 3.6 pct from Sept

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales fell back in October after a strong result in September, but still showed a healthy gain on the same month last year.

Monday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 96,925 new vehicles were sold in October, seasonally adjusted. That was down 3.6 percent from September when sales had jumped 5.9 percent to top 100,000 for the first time.

Sales last month were 4.2 percent higher than in October last year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
