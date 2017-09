SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales rose 2.2 percent in March, from February, the largest increase in five months and the second highest seasonally adjusted sales result on record.

Monday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 100,295 new vehicles were sold in March, seasonally adjusted. That was 4.2 percent higher than in March last year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Joseph Radford)