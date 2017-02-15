FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales rise 0.6 pct in Jan-ABS
February 15, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 6 months ago

Australia new vehicle sales rise 0.6 pct in Jan-ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian sales of new vehicles rose for a second month in January as consumers continued their long love affair with sport utilities.

Wednesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed sales rose 0.6 percent in January, from December when they edged up 0.1 percent. Sales of 97,636 were still down 0.9 percent on January last year.

All the strength was again in SUVs where sales jumped 6.3 percent from December to the highest in three months.

Sales for all of 2016 had reached an all-time high of 1.18 million, with SUVs taking a record share of 37 percent of the market. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

