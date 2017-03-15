FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia new vehicle sales drop 2.7 pct in Feb-ABS
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2017 / 12:46 AM / 5 months ago

Australia new vehicle sales drop 2.7 pct in Feb-ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australian sales of new vehicles fell sharply in February to end two months of gains, a worrying sign for the health of consumer spending in the first quarter of the year.

Wednesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed sales dropped 2.7 percent in February from January, when they increased by 0.5 percent. Sales of 94,786 vehicles were down 4.1 percent on February last year.

Sales of sports utilities slipped 3.1 percent in the month, after a jump of 7 percent in January, while passenger vehicles fell 4.3 percent. Sales of other vehicles including trucks rose 1.5 percent, compared to January. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Randy Fabi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.