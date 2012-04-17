FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales hit 22-mth high in March
April 17, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

Australia new vehicle sales hit 22-mth high in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia climbed to their highest level in 22 months in March, data showed on Tuesday, a sign consumers still had the confidence to splash out on big ticket items.

Government figures showed new vehicle sales rose 4 percent in March to 89,694 on a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest total since May 2010. It was also the largest increase in seven months and compared to an upwardly revised 86,203 in February.

Sales in March were up 4.0 percent on the same month last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles resumed their blistering run with an increase of 7.5 percent in March, from the previous month, to leave them 18.4 percent higher for the year.

Sales of passenger vehicles rose 3.3 percent in the month, while sales of other vehicles increased by 1.4 percent.

