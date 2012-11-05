FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia Oct new vehicle sales up 12.2 pct on yr-VFACTS
November 5, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Australia Oct new vehicle sales up 12.2 pct on yr-VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(VFACTS corrects mth/mth increase from 0.1 pct)
    SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia
were up a speedy 12.2 percent in October, compared to the same
month last year, led by strong demand for sports utility and
commercial vehicles, industry data showed on Monday.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in October were 95,584,
compared to 85,196 in the same month last year.
    Sales were up 1.0 percent on September, which had also been
a solid month. For the 10 months to October, sales were running
at 918,258, up 9.7 percent on the same period last year.
    Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming
run with a rise of 26.2 percent on a year earlier. The light
commercial market was also strong with a rise of 19.7 percent
and the heavy truck market enjoyed a jump of 15.1 percent,
pointing to solid business investment.
    This was the third straight month of robust vehicle numbers
and a stark contrast with softness seen in retail sales. It
shows consumers still have the confidence to splash out on big
ticket items even while being cost conscious elsewhere.
    For October alone, Toyota retained first place in
the sales ladder with 19.4 percent of the market. The Holden
unit of General Motors regained second spot with 10.7
percent, while Ford recovered to 8.8 percent.
    Mazda eased to fourth with 8.1 percent, while 
Hyundai took 7.9 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Oct      Sep    m/m pct   Oct/11  y/y pct     
    Sales     95,584   94,627   +1.0     85,196  +12.2 
    
    Sales by Type:         Oct '12/Oct '11 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      +1,755       +3.7        
    Sports Utility          +5,337      +26.2    
    Light Commercial        +2,931      +19.7 
    Heavy Commercial          +365      +15.1
    

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

