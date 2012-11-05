CORRECTED-Australia Oct new vehicle sales up 12.2 pct on yr-VFACTS

(VFACTS corrects mth/mth increase from 0.1 pct) SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia were up a speedy 12.2 percent in October, compared to the same month last year, led by strong demand for sports utility and commercial vehicles, industry data showed on Monday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in October were 95,584, compared to 85,196 in the same month last year. Sales were up 1.0 percent on September, which had also been a solid month. For the 10 months to October, sales were running at 918,258, up 9.7 percent on the same period last year. Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming run with a rise of 26.2 percent on a year earlier. The light commercial market was also strong with a rise of 19.7 percent and the heavy truck market enjoyed a jump of 15.1 percent, pointing to solid business investment. This was the third straight month of robust vehicle numbers and a stark contrast with softness seen in retail sales. It shows consumers still have the confidence to splash out on big ticket items even while being cost conscious elsewhere. For October alone, Toyota retained first place in the sales ladder with 19.4 percent of the market. The Holden unit of General Motors regained second spot with 10.7 percent, while Ford recovered to 8.8 percent. Mazda eased to fourth with 8.1 percent, while Hyundai took 7.9 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Oct Sep m/m pct Oct/11 y/y pct Sales 95,584 94,627 +1.0 85,196 +12.2 Sales by Type: Oct '12/Oct '11 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +1,755 +3.7 Sports Utility +5,337 +26.2 Light Commercial +2,931 +19.7 Heavy Commercial +365 +15.1 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)