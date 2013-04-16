FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia new vehicle sales dip 0.6 pct in March
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

Australia new vehicle sales dip 0.6 pct in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia dipped 0.6 percent in March, from February, a third month of modest losses that pointed to a flattening of demand albeit at historically high levels.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed new vehicle sales eased to a seasonally adjusted 95,113 in March, from 95,716 in February. That followed a 0.1 percent dip in February and a 2.1 percent decline in January.

Sales were still up 4.5 percent on March last year.

Most of the weakness in March was in sales of other vehicles, which includes trucks, which dropped 9.1 percent. Sales of passenger vehicles rose 3.3 percent, while sales of sports utilities inched down 0.5 percent after a very strong run.

The ABS report contrasted with industry data out earlier this month which had shown sales up 4.7 percent in March, from February, after adjusting for seasonal factors. March this year had three fewer selling days than the same month last year.

For March, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder, followed by Mazda, Nissan and Hyundai . It is rare indeed for Japanese and South Korean car makers to take all four top spots in a month.

The Holden unit of General Motors dropped back to fifth, trailed by Ford.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.