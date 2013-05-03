FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia new vehicle sales up in April on Easter effect
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 2:00 AM / in 4 years

Australia new vehicle sales up in April on Easter effect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia were up 7.6 percent in April, compared to the same month a year ago, though industry data showed the timing of Easter holidays distorted the result somewhat.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in April were 85,117, compared to 79,097 for the same month last year. However, April this year had 3 more selling days so that sales per day were actually down 5.9 percent.

The timing of Easter also distorted the monthly comparison, with sales in April down 12.6 percent on March’s strong 97,400 result.

For the first four months of 2013, sales were running 5.6 percent ahead of the same period last year, putting the annualised pace of growth at a record 1.132 million.

Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales up 11.1 percent on April last year. Solid household income growth, low interest rates on car loans and a high local dollar have all combined to make vehicles more affordable.

For April alone, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder with an expanded share of 19.9 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors made a come back to take second spot with 9.4 percent, pipping Mazda at 9.2 percent.

Hyundai held fourth place at 8.6 percent, while Ford recovered some lost ground to take 8.0 percent of the market.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Apr Mar m/m pct Apr/12 y/y pct

Sales 85,117 97,400 -12.6 79,097 +7.6

Sales by Type: Apr ‘13/Apr ‘12 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles +2,464 +6.1

Sports Utility +2,427 +11.1

Light Commercial +1,003 +6.9

Heavy Commercial +126 +5.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.