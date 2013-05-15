FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales fall 1.6 pct in April
May 15, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales fall 1.6 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia fell 1.6 percent in April, from March, a fourth month of losses that pointed to a plateau in demand albeit at historically high levels.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed new vehicle sales eased to a seasonally adjusted 93,423 in April, from 94,954 in March. That followed a 0.5 percent decline in March and a 0.2 percent dip in February.

Sales were still up 3.3 percent on April last year.

Much of the weakness in April came from a 3.8 percent decline in other vehicles. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 1.3 percent and sports utility dipped 0.6 percent after a very strong run. (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
