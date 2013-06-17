FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales flat in May
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 17, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 4 years

Australia new vehicle sales flat in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia were marginally higher in May, following two straight months of falls, providing further evidence that demand had flattened out albeit at historically high levels.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Monday showed new vehicle sales edged up to a seasonally adjusted 93,209 in May, from 93,182 in April. Annual growth also slowed with sales up a bare 0.2 percent on May last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles fell 1.2 percent in the month, while those for sports utilities dipped 0.1 percent. Sales of other vehicles, including trucks, bounced 3.5 percent after a couple of soft months. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
