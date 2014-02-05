FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales slip in Jan - VFACTS
February 5, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales slip in Jan - VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia
dipped in January as falling demand for commercial vehicles got
the new year off to a soft start, though Mazda put in a strong
performance, industry data showed on Wednesday.
    Total vehicle sales in January were 82,285, a decrease of
3.7 percent on the same month last year. According to the
Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS
report sales were down 15 percent on December, though when
adjusted for seasonal factors that equated to a fall of 4.1
percent.
    Weighing on the market was a sharp 12.9 percent drop in
sales of light commercial vehicles. Even demand for sports
utilities faded after a very strong 2013, with sales off 2.8
percent on January last year.
    For January alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first
place on the sales ladder with a market share of 16.6 percent.
    Mazda Motor Corp had a brisk month to take its
share up to 11.4 percent, pipping the local Holden unit of
General Motors Co at 10.8 percent.
    Hyundai Motor Co came fourth with 8.7 percent,
ahead of Ford Motor Co at 8.3 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Jan      Dec    m/m pct   Jan/13  y/y pct     
    Sales     82,285   96,756  -15.0     85,430   -3.7 

    Sales by Type:         Jan '14/Jan '13 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles        -331       -0.8        
    Sports Utility            -755       -2.8    
    Light Commercial        -1,932      -12.9 
    Heavy Commercial          -127       -6.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
